Inter’s Politano edges closer to Roma move, arrives in Fiumicino for medical
15 January at 10:05Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s winger Matteo Politano is edging closer to completing a move to league rivals AS Roma, Calciomercato.com can confirm.
The 26-year-old has arrived in Fiumicino on Tuesday morning to complete his medical ahead of a much-awaited move to the Rome-based club.
Politano will be moving to Roma in a straight swap which would see right-back Leonardo Spinazzola joining the Milan-based club for the rest of the campaign.
Politano’s departure will now pave way for the arrival of English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran striker Olivier Giroud who has been linked with a move to the San Siro in the recent past.
The move will likely going to end the horrendous time of the Italy international with Inter after joining from league rivals Sassuolo in the summer transfer window for a reported fee of €21 million.
During his six months stay at the San Siro, Politano did not manage to score or provide an assist in 16 appearances in all competitions.
