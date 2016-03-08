Inter's probable XI for Dortmund clash: Asamoah, Godin in

Given the situation in group standings, it will be important for Conte's side to get a good result out of the game, thus closing the gap between them and the German side. However, it will be far from easy as Dortmund have started the season well.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), Sensi is ruled out of the game as he's still struggling with an injury, while Vecino is at great risk of missing the clash. Best-case scenario, the Uruguayan will be on the bench.

Therefore, Gagliardini will get the chance from start once again, alongside Barella and Brozovic. Asamoah and Godin will be back in the starting eleven after being rested against Sassuolo during the weekend.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Barella, Asamoah; Lukaku, Lautaro.



Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Bürki; Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Schulz; Delaney, Witsel; Sancho, Brandt, Hazard; Götze.

For Inter, a very important clash will take place this evening. After claiming just one point in the group stage thus far, the Nerazzurri will be looking to get back to winning ways as Borussia Dortmund will pay a visit to the San Siro.