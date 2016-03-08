Inter’s problem evident against Juventus, transfer market...

28 April at 15:20
​Last night, Inter's problems became very clear against Juventus. As pointed out by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Nerazzurri's main doubt is the finishing. 
 
The San Siro side had multiple chances against the Bianconeri last night, though they failed to put the game to bed. This came back to haunt them as Ronaldo found the equaliser later on, with Inter unable to respond. Gazzetta adds that the Nerazzurri hope to solve this with the transfer market.
 

Comments

