Inter's Radja Nainggolan: Let's hope Juventus for once misses the championship
28 June at 16:10New Inter Milan signing Radja Nainggolan remains hopeful that Juventus misses out on winning the Scudetto and some other club win it next season.
"We know that Juventus has been winning for so many years and is getting stronger. It's a long way but many teams are moving well. We must hope that Juventus for once misses the championship and that someone else wins,” Radja Nainggolan said during his first press conference.
