Inter's search for a striker: Man Utd and Tottenham target eyed

A new forward to offload some pressure for Romelu Lukaku is wanted. Before the transfer window ends on Friday evening, Inter want to secure the arrival of a striker. However, they can only land a new signing on certain conditions.After the investment made in Eriksen, Marotta and Ausilio don't have a large budget available, which is why it's difficult to think of a big incoming name. The latest idea leads to Islam Slimani, having given up on Chelsea's Olivier Giroud.The 31-year-old Algerian had his best season in 2015-16, with 27 goals in 33 league matches for Sporting Lisbon. He has scored 7 goals in 13 Ligue 1 games this season with Monaco. Inter are in talks with Leicester, per our report , as they own the player.However, Tottenham and Manchester United are also interested in the player's services, and thus it could be a tough race for Inter.