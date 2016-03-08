Inter's search for a striker: Man Utd and Tottenham target eyed
30 January at 18:00A new forward to offload some pressure for Romelu Lukaku is wanted. Before the transfer window ends on Friday evening, Inter want to secure the arrival of a striker. However, they can only land a new signing on certain conditions.
After the investment made in Eriksen, Marotta and Ausilio don't have a large budget available, which is why it's difficult to think of a big incoming name. The latest idea leads to Islam Slimani, having given up on Chelsea's Olivier Giroud.
The 31-year-old Algerian had his best season in 2015-16, with 27 goals in 33 league matches for Sporting Lisbon. He has scored 7 goals in 13 Ligue 1 games this season with Monaco. Inter are in talks with Leicester, per our report, as they own the player.
However, Tottenham and Manchester United are also interested in the player's services, and thus it could be a tough race for Inter.
