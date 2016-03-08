Inter’s secret weapon in pursuit of Juve and Man Utd target

09 November at 17:15
Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen is attracting a lot of attention for his strong performances for the Genoa-based side. Andersen is reportedly a target of the likes of Juventus, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea – yet Inter Milan appear to be unlikely favourites for his signature.
 
Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio will be hoping to use the relationship built with Sampdoria in Inter’s deal for Milan Skriniar to help them strike a deal once again.
 
However, Inter Milan have a secret weapon that could allow them to beat the likes of Juve and Man Utd to Andersen’s signature. Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni, currently on loan with Parma, is a target of Sampdoria, could be used as a counter-part to help them achieve a deal – whether a loan or a transfer with a buy-back clause.
 
