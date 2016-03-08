Inter’s Sensi unlikely to return before January 2020
05 December at 09:40Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s highly-rated midfielder Stefano Sensi is unlikely to return to full fitness before January 2020, as per Sky Sports Italia.
The 24-year-old is currently suffering from tear in the abductor muscle and last represented the Milan-based club in the match against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on November 11.
However, as per the latest report, Sensi is still feeling pain in his thigh as he now traveled to Germany to identify the real problem so that his recovery can finally begin.
The report further stated that the attacking midfielder is now eyeing to recover completely by January 5 when Inter will face league rivals Napoli.
Sensi has joined Inter in the summer transfer window from league rivals Sassuolo on a season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent.
Till now, the Italy international has represented his current club in 10 matches in all competition where he has managed to score three goals and provided four assists.
