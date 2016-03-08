Inter's Spalletti: Cristiano Ronaldo will give visibility and strength to Serie A
13 July at 18:00Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti claims Cristiano Ronaldo arrival in the Serie A will give more visibility and strength to the league.
Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to leave Real Madrid and join Juventus in the summer transfer window.
“Cristiano Ronaldo will give visibility and strength to the league, but ours was once a league that was the best in the world. A league where you did not hope for your rivals to be weakened but instead you wanted to be the best of the best. Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival will give us this impetus to again want to be the best of the best,” Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti said.
Luciano Spalletti stressed the Nerazzurri’s aim is to be the best by competing against the best clubs.
“Our aim is to be on the heels of the strongest teams. We want to compete with the best sides. I wonder why we can’t do well this year, nobody can make us feel inferior,” he added.
