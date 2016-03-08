Inter's sponsor and TV revenue booms: 230 million, almost double in a year

After years of being sanctioned by FFP, there finally appears to be some good news for Inter.



This week the board of directors approved the quarterly financial statements as of March 31, 2019.



In particular, revenues from sponsorships and TV rights grew. Football and Finance reports data reported by Inter Media and Communication, the company that issued the 300 million euro bond: the Nerazzurri club has totaled revenues of 229.96 million euros, up 46.87% compared to 156, 57 million euros in the same period of last season 2017/2018.



In detail, sponsorship revenues rose from € 60.12 million to € 91.07 million (+ 52.53%), while TV rights rose from € 96.41 million to € 138.71 million (+ 43.88%) above all thanks to participation in the Champions League 2018/2019 groups.



In view of the budget that will close on June 30, Inter provides for 284.8 million in revenues (127.2 million from sponsors and 157.6 million from TV rights, of which 94 million from Serie A and 49 million from UEFA), with a growth of about 20% compared to last season 2017/18.



