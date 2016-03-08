Inter's strategy to remove Lautaro's release clause amid Barcelona links
24 October at 20:45After impressing with the Argentinian national team, Lautaro Martinez has also been able to bring his good form to Inter. In addition to scoring important goals, the striker has performed very well in the build-phase of the game, becoming a key player for Conte's men.
However, the growth has also fueled some worry at the Inter HQ, as FCInternews.it reports. Lautaro has a €111m release clause in his contract and at this rate, a club might decide to activate the clause. The likes of Barcelona and Man Utd are interested in the striker, and they have the resources to pay that amount.
Therefore, the report continues, the Nerazzurri want to raise the clause to €180m or remove it completely, with the first option being the 'worst-case scenario' to try and scare off the teams interested in the Argentine. With that, the player is also expected to receive a raise from €1.5m per year to around €3m per year.
Furthermore, negotiations are also underway to extend the contract until 2024, per the report, as the current deal expires in 2023. In fact, a summit is scheduled between the Inter management and the player's agent, which will be very important.
