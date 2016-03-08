Inter’s target Cavani rejects MLS offer
18 October at 15:15Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan target Edinson Cavani has rejected an offer from a Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, as per L'Equipe cited by Calciomercato.it.
The Uruguay international is in the final year of his contract with the French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and is unlikely to be rewarded a contract extension.
Therefore, he has been attracting interest from the likes of Inter, Napoli and Juventus in Italy, Atletico Madrid in Spain and Manchester United in England.
As per the latest development, the 32-year-old has rejected an offer form an MLS club Inter Miami as he is still eager to compete at the highest level and therefore, a move to another European powerhouse is on the cards.
Cavani has been with the Paris-based club since 2013 when he joined them from Napoli for a reported fee of €64 million.
Since then, the former Palermo forward has scored 136 goals in just 164 league appearances.
