Inter’s target Matic certain to leave United in January
07 November at 09:20English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s veteran midfielder Nemanja Matic is certain to leave the club in the January transfer window, as per Manchester Evening News cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 31-year-old is in the final year of his contract and has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the recent past after losing his spot in the playing XI under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
As per the latest report, Matic—who has attracted interest from Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan recently—is certain to leave the club in the January transfer window in order to ensure his place in the Serbia team for the upcoming Euro 2020 competition.
Matic has been with the Red Devils since the summer of 2017 when he joined them from league rivals Chelsea for a reported fee of €44.70 million.
Since then, the former Benfica midfielder has represented the Manchester-based club in 67 league matches, scoring two goals.
