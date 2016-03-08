Inter-Sassuolo 0-0 FT, as Handanovic proved to be decisive

Luciano Spalletti's Inter Milan took on Sassuolo earlier tonight at the San Siro in Milano as the game ended up finishing 0-0 as both clubs failed to find the back of the net on the night. The nerazzurri probably had the better chances (even if Sassuolo also had a few grade A chances) but they failed to score which won't please coach Spalletti one bit. With the point, Inter Milan are now 4 points off second placed Napoli but they now have an extra game played. Inter's next game will be against Torino as this won't be an easy game either for the nerazzurri. You can view our Calciomercato.com player ratings bellow right now.



Inter Milan-Torino 0-0 FT, the player ratings:



Inter: Handanovic 7.5, D'Ambrosio 6,5, De Vrij 6, Skriniar 6, Asamoah 5,5, Vecino 5,5, Brozovic 5,5, Joao Mario 5, Politano 6, Icardi 5.5, Perisic 5. Spalletti 5.5.



Sassuolo: Consigli 6,5, Lirola 6, Magnani 6,5, Peluso 6,5, Rogerio 6,5, Duncan 6, Sensi 6,5, Locatelli 5,5, Berardi 6,5, Boateng 6,5, Djuricic 5. De Zerbi 6.



Samir Handanovic was our top performer of the game as he made a few key saves to keep his team in the game. For more news, you can visit Calciomercato.com right here right now...