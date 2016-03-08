Inter-Sassuolo meeting over duo's future
12 June at 17:00Today, Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio have met with Sassuolo managing director Giovanni Carnevali to discuss the futures of both Matteo Politano and Andrea Pinamonti.
Politano spent this season on loan with Inter; who are reportedly looking to work on a deal to secure him for slightly less than the redemption clause in his loan deal.
Meanwhile, Pinamonti spent last season on loan with Frosinone yet, with the reported arrival of Edin Dzeko and the strong performances of Lautaro Martinez, he is expected to be sent out on loan once again, with Inter considering offering him to the Neroverdi to maintain the good relationship between the clubs and possibly use that to help eliminate some of the costs for Politano.
