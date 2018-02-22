Inter-Sassuolo: Perisic has argument with fan, directors furious

Inter Milan took on Sassuolo tonight at the San Siro as they ended up losing by a 1-2 score line. This was a big game for Inter Milan but they failed to beat Acerbi's team as their hopes to qualify for the UCL are now very slim. Politano had opened the score for Sassuolo as Domenico Berardi doubled Sassuolo's lead late in the second half. Rafinha got one back for Inter but it was too little too late for the nerazzurri. With this result, Inter stay two points off Lazio with an extra game played. Lazio will be playing against Crotone tomorrow as a biancoceleste win would mean that Inter would finish 5th in the standings.



As Sky Sport reported, Perisic had an argument with an Inter fan at the end of the game as there was a lot of tension at the San Siro. The Inter directors were reportedly upset as Perisic's future remains in doubt. Manchester United have been after him for some time now...