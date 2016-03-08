Juve offer Higuain to Inter



Chelsea look increasingly unlikely to redeem on-loan striker Gonzalo Higuain, who will be sent back to Juventus in June.



The scenario leaves quiet Paratici, and Juventus fearing a capital loss on the player (bought for 90 million from Naples in summer 2016, not redeemed for 55 by Milan).



As La Stampa writes today, Juventus made an attempt even with Inter, who finds themselves struggling with the Icardi case, but Beppe Marotta has already closed the door.



With the player looking very unlikely to stay and form a partnership with CR7, as he did at Real Madrid, are considered remote. Juventus cannot afford to spend 9 million net per season until June 2021 for the player wages since the arrival of Ronaldo last summer.





In short, the future of Higuain is all to be decided.



