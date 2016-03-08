Inter, Schalke make offer for Gabigol
17 October at 16:35German giants FC Schalke have reportedly made a move to sign Inter forward Gabigol.
The Brazilian arrived at the nerazzurri from Santos in the summer of 2016 but failed to make an impact. He was loaned out to clubs like Benfica, Flamengo and is currently at Santos. He impressed in his spells at Brazil and has currently scored 19 times for Santos in just as many games.
Sportmediaset claim that Schalke are interested in the Brazilian and have already made an attempt to sign the former Benfica man.
The German giants have already made contact with Inter to know about the forward's signature. They have held talks with Beppe Marotta, Piero Ausilio and Javier Zanetti and plan to make an offer very soon.
Flamengo had been linked with a move for him but Inter loaned him back to Santos last January.
Schalke are ready to put 30 million euros on the table for the player, but Inter are looking to wait and estimate their options. They want the best deal and they will take their time.
