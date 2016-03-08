Inter, Sconcerti: 'Atalanta play the best football in Italy, Inter play like them...'
30 September at 22:00Italian journalist Mario Sconcerti spoke exclusively to Calciomercato.com today to discuss the title race between Inter and Juventus and the play of Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta.
Sconcerti first spoke about next week’s Derby d’Italia.
"The San Siro game will tell you which of the two is better, but it won't be decisive. It will matter above all for those who are chasing, because the important thing - for the rest of the season - is that there are not two teams only in the race. That's why I say: watch out for Atalanta, they can shorten the distance. And Napoli, who now have a good calendar. The first half against Brescia was exceptional, then there was a physiological decline, but those forty-five minutes were great.”
The journalist also spoke highly of Gasperini’s Atalanta.
“They play the best football in Italy. They played a devastating game against Sassuolo. Gasperini also changed something in the preparations. Last year after six days he had won only once and had six points in the standings. It's a historic turning point, that of Gasperini. At Inter, if you remember, it was the slow start that confused them. Speaking of Inter: this year's team plays like Atalanta.”
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments