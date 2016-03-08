Inter, scout sent to watch Tonali yesterday
22 October at 23:45Inter sent a scout to watch Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali in yesterday’s league clash against Fiorentina, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
Inter scout Piero Ausilio watched the 19-year-old Italian in yesterday’s goalless draw between the two sides, with Tonali continuing to impress in his first season in topflight football.
The Nerazzurri are set to make a move for the Italian midfielder next summer, with competition expected from Juventus as well.
Apollo Heyes
