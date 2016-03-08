Inter scouts observe four players in Udinese-Spal tie
11 November at 13:15Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s scouts observed as many as four players in the league match between Udinese and Spal on Sunday, as per Il Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
Inter’s manager Antonio Conte was left furious with the lack of squad depth following the club’s recent 3-2 defeat in the UEFA Champions League against Borussia Dortmund.
As per the latest report, Inter’s hierarchy are now trying their best to please the manager and for that purpose, club’s scouts were present in the stands between Udinese and Spal match to observe four players.
Three of those players were from Udinese—Rolando Mandragora, Juan Musso, Rodrigo de Paul—whereas one player—Andrea Petagna—was from Spal.
The report stated that Inter’s hierarchy believe Mandragora is a long-term replacement of Marcelo Brozović whereas Musso is one of the leading candidate to replace ageing goalkeeper Samir Handanović.
On the other hand, Petagna is one of the names Inter are evaluating for the possible back up of first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku.
