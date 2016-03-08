Inter, search for a new midfielder: all the names
09 October at 20:30Inter are looking to add a new midfielder to their squad, increasing the rotation possibilities for manager Antonio Conte, who needs it in order to fully compete with Juve's squad depth this season.
Furthermore, the Nerazzurri believe that the current alternatives (Gagliardini and Vecino) don't offer the same guarantees as the starting trio of Barella, Brozovic and Sensi. This became evident in the clash with Juve, as Sensi had to leave the pitch injured in the first half.
Therefore, as our Italian reporters have learned, Ausilio and Marotta are probing the market between potential opportunities and full-blown dreams. The first name that comes to mind is Ivan Rakitic, who isn't happy with the situation at Barcelona.
Of course, this is not a new name for Inter, as they courted the player in the summer. However, a more simple option would be Nemanja Matic, whose contract with Man Utd expires this summer. Therefore, in January, he would most likely be a cheaper option than Rakitic. In addition to the later, Arturo Vidal is also in the mix, our report states.
Then, of course, the dreams do exists. Marotta's absolute favourite is Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. However, as well all know, the renewal with Lazio is ready and the Biancocelesti are not easy to deal with. Instead, the Nerazzurri could opt for Brescia's Sandro Tonali, although they will face heavy competition for the player.
