Inter see Emerson Palmieri as a possible Perisic replacement

Inter could turn to Emerson Palmieri of Chelsea for the LWB position.



Ivan Perisic is currently thought to be favourite the position but if the Croatian is deemed to not have suit attitude or defensive capabilities then Inter could turn their attention elsewhere.





According to Tuttosport, the Italian-Brazilian was a favourite of Antonio Conte during his time at Chelsea.



The former Roma man’s future is uncertain following the appointment of Frank Lampard.



Inter are thinking about it, but the English club has no intention of selling it at the moment.



The club is currently under a transfer ban and would, therefore, be unable to replace the player.



