Inter 'send message' to Icardi after win against Sampdoria

Today's edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport analyzes Inter's win against Sampdoria on Sunday. The Nerazzurri played without Mauro Icardi who was removed as the team's captain last week and failed to travel with his team in Wien for Europa League on Thursday. The win against Sampdoria is a 'win of the group' according to La Gazzetta dello Sport that adds Inter 'senators' have sent a message to their former captain.



"The likes of Nainggolan and Perisic showed their personality", La Gazzetta writes. "The message for Icardi is clear: we are ready to welcome you back but we are a group of true players and not just gregarious who work for you".



Inter managed to react despite struggles, the strongest message they could send after the Icardi mess.

