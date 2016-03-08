Barcelona and Inter will face each other next week in the Champions League; a game which Messi will miss due to the injury. In fact, it is believed that he will be out for three weeks, meaning he'll also miss the game against Real Madrid.

“We’re sorry to hear of your injury and to not be able to face you next week. It’s always an honour to play against the best. #FuerzaLeo," Inter's tweet read

Lamentamos tu lesión y no poder enfrentarte en los próximos días. Siempre es un honor jugar ante los mejores.#FuerzaLeo — Inter (@Inter_es) 20 oktober 2018

Following Leo Messi's unfortunate shoulder injury, which he sustained yesterday, Inter have sent a message to the Argentinian.