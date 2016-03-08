Inter send scouts to watch Brazilian starlet wanted by Barcelona
22 May at 23:15Inter Milan are due to have a pivotal few months, starting with this very weekend. With the final game of the Serie A season approaching, Inter must rely on either themselves defeating Empoli or AC Milan and Roma failing to win their games.
After the season is complete, head coach Luciano Spalletti is set to leave, with the Nerazzurri management targeting former Chelsea, Italy and Juve boss Antonio Conte to replace him.
Then, will come the summer market. If the club stay on track and qualify for the Champions League, Inter fans can expect a busy market with a number of incomings and outgoings to help balance and better shape the team.
One such player who could be arriving, as per reports from UOL Esporte, is Sao Paulo winger Helinho, with the Nerazzurri reportedly sending scouts to watch him play against Bahia last week. Barcelona have also reportedly been observing the young Brazilian, who repalced Alexandre Pato in the match against Bahia and impressed the scouts present.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments