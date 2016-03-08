Inter, Sensi: 'I've missed being on the pitch'

Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi had been sorely missed by the club and returned off the bench against Genoa for the first time since October.

He spoke with inter.it following his sides 4-0 win over Genoa which kept them joint top of Serie A with rivals Juventus:



“I’d like to thank the Coach. I missed playing for the team because it’s been two long and difficult months out. I’m happy to be back on the pitch but more than anything because I feel good. I got goosebumps when I came on, I’ve missed playing at San Siro so much. We’re happy with today’s result and that we were able to round off this year with a win to wish our fans a merry Christmas”

Anthony Privetera