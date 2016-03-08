Inter, Sensi is still struggling; could miss international break

Stefano Sensi could be on the sidelines against Hellas Verona. The Inter midfielder, who returned during the Champions League game against Dortmund, is still struggling with the injury and could thus be held back longer than expected.In fact, new tests are already planned to investigate the matter. Therefore, he most likely won't be called up for the clash against Verona tomorrow. Furthermore, he could miss the international break as the Nerazzurri don't want to risk him.