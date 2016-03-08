Inter, Sensi: 'Juve? San Siro will be our twelfth man'
06 October at 20:45Ahead of the encounter with Juventus, Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi spoke to Inter TV about the big clash and the Nerazzurri's chances of winning it, following the disappointing loss to Barcelona mid-week.
"San Siro will be the twelfth man for a very heartfelt and important match. It won't count for anything, just the desire to win. In Barcelona we put in an excellent performance. Above all, the mentality will be fundamental tonight. Every game is one more step, doing it against Juventus gives you a little bit more," he concluded.
