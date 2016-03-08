Inter, Sensi may be summoned for Bologna game
31 October at 22:15Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi is close to making his Nerazzurri return after the injury suffered against Juventus earlier this month, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 24-year-old Italian has started running again regularly in training and may be summoned by Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte for Saturday’s game against Bologna. This is because the 50-year-old Italian coach may be keen to build a little match fitness for the former Sassuolo midfielder ahead of next week’s Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.
A victory for Inter against the Bundesliga side next week in Europe is crucial as Conte looks to guide them out of the group stage after a poor opening two games, where they only managed to pick up one point from games against Slavia Prague and Barcelona.
Sensi started the season strongly for the Nerazzurri but suffered an injury in Inter’s 2-1 defeat to Juventus earlier this month.
Apollo Heyes
