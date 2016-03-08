Inter, Sensi returns to training
17 October at 15:45Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi has returned to training with the club earlier today, giving many hopes of a return from injury at the weekend.
Sensi has been one of Inter's best players this season and has also broken into the Italian national team in recent months. This season, the former Sassuolo man has appeared seven times in the Serie A. He has scored thrice and has racked up a tally of two assists too.
Earlier today, the 24-year-old returned to training with the first-team a week and a half after having come off early during Inter's 2-1 defeat to Juventus in the Derby D'Italia two weeks ago.
Sensi had injured his right thigh but was involved in a double training session with his teammates earlier today.
Despite that, it seems tough that Antonio Conte will risk the player from the start during Inter's clash against Sassuolo at the weekend. Especially considering that Inter have a Champions League clash coming up against Borussia Dortmund next mid-week.
The midfielder arrived on an initial loan deal from Sassuolo this summer and the deal will cost the nerazzurri around 25 million euros.
