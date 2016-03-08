Inter, Sensi side-lined for at least three weeks, expected return against Parma
09 October at 09:30Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi will be unable to play for at least three weeks following the elongation to the right thigh injury that he suffered against Juventus last weekend, according to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com.
The 24-year-old Italian will most likely return to the pitch for the Nerazzurri’s league clash against Parma at the end of this month, although there’s a small chance that he could see some playing time in the Nerazzurri’s Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund three days prior to the Parma game.
This is a devastating blow to coach Antonio Conte and Inter. The former Sassuolo midfielder has started this season strongly for the Nerazzurri, scoring three goals and providing four assists in the club’s first seven league games of the season.
Inter, who lost Sensi after only 34 minutes in their 2-1 defeat to the Bianconeri on Sunday, looked noticeably weaker in midfield without their new star.
Apollo Heyes
