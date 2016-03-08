Inter, Sensi: 'We must keep our heads up'

Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi spoke to the Inter media after the match that saw his side draw 1-1 at home to Atalanta. The result leaves Inter one point ahead at the top of Serie A with Juventus playing tomorrow against Roma.

Meanwhile Atalanta, who would no doubt take positives from this result, are in 4th and will be hoping Roma drop points to Juventus to complete the merry-go-round of top level fixtures for match day 19.



Sensi was full of optimism for the fans and the successful season so far, and had this to say following the result:



"We knew it was a difficult game, with very high rhythms. We tried high pressure in the first half, then in the second half the opponents took the field strong but we reacted well, even in difficult moments."



Despite not keeping the three points, Sensi was confident in his sides ability to group together and bounce back to winning ways:

"Tomorrow we will review the mistakes we made, to move forward. We are happy with our path, but not enough: we always want to give more. We must keep our heads up: the season is long, we want to get to the end in the best possible way."



Sensi started for the side for the first time since November, and was very happy to be able to play with full fitness:

"My return to the pitch? I was physically well, even if it is clear that almost three months of inactivity feels funny. I am training with great intensity, I have not had any problems and this is important ".

For more news visit our homepage

Anthony Privetera