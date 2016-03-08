Inter, Sensi won't be rushed back into action
17 November at 13:20Inter plan to protect the longevity of new midfielder Stefano Sensi rather than rushing him back to play too early, as reported by Sky Sports Italia.
The 24-year-old is said to be an integral member of Antonio Conte's squad, and it is evident that when he is on the pitch, the team's performances elevate to a different level of quality. As a result of his presence, Inter look more comfortable, composed and structured.
Following an injury against rivals in October, Stefano has seen his fitness take an inconsistent route, possibly due to being rushed back too quickly against Dortmund.
The former Sassuolo midfielder featured for 22 minutes in the dramatic 3-2 loss in the Champions League last month but it was evident that he was not at full fitness and consequently did not feature in the last two matches in Italy.
This could mean that the club are not ready to bring Stefano back into action against Torino, but rather wait until the Slavia Prague fixture on November 23.
For more news head to our homepage.
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments