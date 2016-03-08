Inter serious about competing with Milan and Manchester United for Juventus target

According to what has been reported by Corriere.it, Inter Milan are seriously keen on signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. This has not been the first time that Inter have been linked with the Serbian midfielder; having been one of the clubs circling around him last summer. Milinkovic-Savic nearly left Lazio last summer, with Lazio president Claudio Lotito claiming the club rejected bids upwards of €120m for the midfielder.

Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester City, Arsenal and Barcelona were all linked with him; as well as Napoli and Inter Milan. Eventually, Milinkovic-Savic signed a new deal with Lazio to make him to joint-highest earner, alongside Ciro Immobile, both within the squad and in the Lotito era at Lazio.

Inter will attempt to sign the Serbian in the summer; who could be available for a discounted price after an inconsistent season. However, Lotito will still aim to get the most he can for the midfielder and agreeing a deal will not be easy for the Nerazzurri.

