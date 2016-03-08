Inter serious about Sassuolo’s Politano: the details
27 June at 19:50In recent hours, Inter Milan have accelerated in their pursuit of Sassuolo star Matteo Politano. The winger, previously wanted by Lazio, has been priced at €30 million by Sassuolo, yet Inter will do everything in their power to drive the value down.
After moves for Bordeaux’s Malcolm and Milan’s Suso collapsed, as it seems, Inter do not want to miss out on another target and thus are preparing to speed up negotiations. We can reveal that intentions appear to begin with a loan move, with the part-exchange of Inter youngsters Davide Merola and Gabriele Zappa.
Inter’s current offer reaches around €20 million with their option to buy; yet Sassuolo want €30 million and this is where the counterparts could make or break the deal. In the next few hours, we expect further developments as the two teams work to try and agree on a price.
For more transfer news and features, visit our homepage!
Check our gallery for some of Inter Milan’s other transfer targets!
Go to comments