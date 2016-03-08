Inter, serious efforts underway to sign Atalanta’s Kulusevski before summer of 2020
21 December at 15:00Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are eager to sign Atalanta’s highly-rated midfielder Dejan Kulusevski before the summer of 2020.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in Italian football and and has been attracting interest from number of big clubs locally and abroad as well.
Therefore, it is believed that the Milan-based club’s hierarchy are eager to conclude the deal for Kulusevski before the summer of 2020 in order to not face any serious competition.
For this purpose, there have been discussions between Inter and Atalanta where a sum of €35 million is being offered for the versatile midfielder.
It is believed that Atalanta is ready to sell the midfielder in January but a formal transfer will be concluded in the summer.
Another reason for Kulusevski’s transfer likely to be concluded in the summer is that he is currently spending a season-long loan at Parma who are not interested in cutting short the player’s loan spell until or unless there is a heavy compensation for it.
For all these reasons, Inter are willing to wait till summer of 2020 to officially welcome the player but the urgency is there to conclude the deal, as soon as possible.
Fabrizio Romano
