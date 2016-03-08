Inter set asking price for Gabigol at 30 million euros
22 September at 13:15According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, the increasingly impressive performances of Brazilian forward Gabriel Barbosa, currently on loan with Flamengo from Serie A side Inter Milan, have meant that the Nerazzurri have raised their asking price for the striker.
Inter are now no longer prepared to let him leave for any less than 30 million euros, a figure which may deter the interest of many of the clubs circling around the forward.
