Inter set cash price for Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez: the situation
30 March at 13:00Inter striker Lautaro Martinez’s destined move to Barcelona may be put on hold this summer as the Blaugrana struggle to match the Nerazzurri’s request, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 22-year-old Argentine’s departure to the Blaugrana seemed all but certain for this summer, with the Catalan side believing that he would be the perfect replacement for the aging Luis Suarez. The player has a €111 million release clause, a figure that Barcelona can’t reach for two reasons. The first is because of Financial Fair Play, which would force them to sell players to balance the books, and the second reason is the ongoing Coronavirus emergency, which is expected to have devastating effects on the football market.
Inter want at least €80 million in cash for Lautaro, the report continues, despite Barcelona’s attempts to offer the Nerazzurri multiple players in exchange. The Argentine striker understands that an acceptable agreement needs to be reached and currently one doesn’t appear close. The Nerazzurri are now likely to offer Lautaro a new contract over the next few months to further protect their star.
Apollo Heyes
