Inter set to make Biraghi offer this week

18 August at 17:45
Serie A giants Inter are now set to make an offer to sign Fiorentina left-back Cristiano Biraghi.

The Italian is a former nerazzurri player himself and has been a key player for the La Viola over the last two seasons- out of which one was a loan stint. He has now made a space for himself in the Italian national side under Roberto Mancini too.

Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano claims that the left-back will not play for Fiorentina in their game against Monza, with Inter now pushing for him and they're planning to complete his signature within the next week.

 

