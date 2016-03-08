Inter set to offer Handanovic new contract

Fresh of the back off his final day heroics, Inter captain Handanovic is set for a new contract.



The former Udinese goalkeeper is under contract for 3.2 million per season until 2021. The club will reflect in the coming weeks on a possible renewal for a further year, thus bringing the deadline to 2022.



However, his renewal is not top of the priorities at the club as there are several evaluations to do. What is certain is that, in September, the captain will still be the number one, the role he has held since 2012.



Padelli should remain as second, despite the likely redemption of Radu from Genoa. Inter and Handanovic will still be together.

