Inter set to offer Ranocchia contract extension and decide Icardi's future

Inter are set to offer Andrea Ranocchia a new contract, Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The contract of the 31-year-old expires at the end of the season and the Italian is eager to sign a two-year contract extension.



ICARDI - According to the Italian paper, the Nerazzurri have also decided the future of Mauro Icardi. The Argentinean could remain out of the squad until the end of the season and Serie A giants have already decided to sign another big striker in the summer, regardless of the future of their former captain who could either remain at the San Siro or be sold at the end of the season.

