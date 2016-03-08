Inter set to take legal action against La Liga chief Javier Tebas
18 August at 10:15Serie A giants Inter Milan are set to take legal action against La Liga chief Javier Tebas following his comments about the nerazzurri's links with Luka Modric.
Tebas had recently talked to Spanish newspaper ABC about as to how a club like Inter, which has very little money, make a 'barbaric' offer for the Croatian midfielder at this point. He also mentioned about there being loopholes in Inter trying to sign Modric.
Inter though, have announced that they will take legal action against Tebas for his comments. The statement read: "FC Internazionale Milano confirms that the club will take legal action against Mr. Javier Tebas, after his statements made to the press today."
Tebas had also labeled that Inter were cheating. He had said: "We will have to ask ourselves why there are clubs that are inflating the market by buying players… Things happen that should not happen. I mean PSG, but also Juventus with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo or these offers from Inter Milan, which has no money to sign players and then offers Modric a lot of money which it is going to get from I don’t know where.”
“You’re talking about cheating by some other European clubs?”
