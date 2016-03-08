Inter set ultimatum for signing of Atletico Madrid star - the situation
19 July at 12:20One of Inter Milan’s top transfer targets for the summer is Atletico Madrid’s Croatian full-back, Sime Vrsaljko. The Croatian didn’t have the greatest of successes with Atletico and has reportedly been close to a return to Serie A.
Vrsaljko already has agreed personal terms with the Milan-based club and now it is just down to the two clubs to thrash out a deal.
Atletico had originally asked for €25 million, yet the La Liga club upped their price-tag after a successful World Cup, where Vrsaljko was instrumental in helping Croatia reach the final, where they were beaten 4-2 by France.
The latest proposal will be a loan of €5-€6 million, with a €17-€18 million right to buy in the deal. This goes close to the initial €25 million cost, yet Atletico are said to be after a figure closer to €30 million for the Croatian’s services.
If a deal is not agreed within the coming week, Inter Milan will give up and pursue other targets, namely Manchester United’s Darmian.
