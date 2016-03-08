Inter, several offers for Gabigol: the details

There are several offers on the table for the Brazilian: Spain, France and Russia, three countries in which there are multiple teams interested in the striker's services. Meanwhile, Flamengo are close to reaching ana agreement for the player.

The deal will reportedly be worth €18m plus a percentage for Inter on a future sale. Therefore, unless the Brazilian club decides to sell him straight away, the other teams interested are set to miss out on the player. The deal should be defined after the window closes.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Biraghi arrived in Milan today for his medical tests with the club, ready to sign his five-year contract with the Nerazzurri.