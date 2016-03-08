Inter shift focus to Atalanta’s Zapata to bolster attack

Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan have now shift their focus towards Atalanta striker Duván Zapata after conceding defeat in the pursuit of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, according to Sportmediaset.



The Nerazzurri have been linked with the Belgium striker throughout the summer but have failed to meet United’s valuation of €83 million for the 26-year-old who is now set to join Juventus in a swap deal which will also include Paulo Dybala going the other way around.



Therefore, as per the new development, the Milan-based club have now turned their attention towards Colombia international Zapata who is valued around €40 million by transfermarkt.com.

