Inter, Skriniar: 'Barcelona isn't just Messi and we have to be ready'

Inter defender Milan Skriniar spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today to discuss the Nerazzurri’s Champions League clash against Barcelona tomorrow."We will face Barcelona and then Juventus on Sunday, but for us the most important match is always the one closest.”The Nerazzurri defender discussed how it feels to face two of the best players in the world in the same week."It's nice to face strong players like Messi and Ronaldo. But Barcelona isn't just Messi and we have to be ready, we've prepared well and tomorrow it's going to be a great game.”Finally, the 24-year-old Slovakian international discussed the Nerazzurri’s three-man defence."There are certainly differences, but from the first day of the training camp we have worked hard to do well with this style of defence. So far we've done very well even though there's obviously always room for improvement.”The Nerazzurri will be looking for a victory tomorrow in the Camp Nou to revitalise their Champions League campaign, following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Czech side Slavia Prague last month.Apollo Heyes