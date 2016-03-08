Inter, Skriniar: 'I am ready to play in midfield'
13 March at 16:35Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar spoke to the press at the Inter press conference ahead of tomorrow's second leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.
"We have a very difficult match, just like the first leg. We will have to be more careful and not concede a goal. We had a good first half on Thursday and thought we were able to score but unfortunately we were not able to do it," Skriniar said.
He was then questioned on whether or not he could play in a midfield role, Skriniar saying "Me in midfield? I played several games in the middle, especially for the national team. I'm ready for that too but we'll see what the coach says."
