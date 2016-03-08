Inter, Skriniar: 'Lukaku and Lautaro the best. My Future? I am well'
29 November at 21:10In form Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar spoke to Sky Sport about the team’s current positive form while emphasising the important of a working partnership between Romelu Lukaku & Lautaro Martinez:
"At the moment they are the best strikers around, not only for the goals they score but also for the amount of work they do for the team. Conte's work is giving us a winning mentality. It's my third season here at the club and now we are more a team".
"I struggled a bit to adapt to a three-men defence at the start of the season - continued the Slovakian - but Conte is helping us. In Prague, despite the difficulties we had, we scored 5 goals - 2 of which were disallowed.
We are doing well and we feel we are stronger [than before], but now we have to focus on the game agaist SPAL and on the league. I am doing well and feel good".
