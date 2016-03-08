Inter, Skriniar offered to Barcelona: the club's response

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish outlet, Skriniar was offered to the Catalan side a while back. However, they didn't express any interest in the potential transfer, effectively leaving the race for the big defender.

Milan Skriniar doesn't convince Barcelona. In recent weeks, the Slovakian defender has been heavily linked with the Catalan side, who are looking for a defender to strengthen that department. However, a deal now seems unlikely.