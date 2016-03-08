Inter, Skriniar offered to Barcelona: the club's response

19 November at 13:45
Milan Skriniar doesn't convince Barcelona. In recent weeks, the Slovakian defender has been heavily linked with the Catalan side, who are looking for a defender to strengthen that department. However, a deal now seems unlikely.
 
As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish outlet, Skriniar was offered to the Catalan side a while back. However, they didn't express any interest in the potential transfer, effectively leaving the race for the big defender.
 

