Inter, Skriniar reveals key reason for loss against Juve

Following the defeat to Juventus, who scored the winner late in the second half, Inter's Milan Skriniar spoke to Sky Italia, revealing one major reason as to why the Nerazzurri lost the clash."Even tonight, as in Barcelona, ​​we played pretty well. We kept the ball, created chances, but without scoring. We knew Juve were strong; we still have to improve in so many ways but we have to look ahead. We need to be more aggressive near our penalty box because Juve and Barca were very dangerous in this area," he stated.